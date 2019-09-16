TERRE HAUTE [mdash] John Earle Palmer, 82, of Terre Haute, passed away Friday, September 7, 2019, in Meadows Manor East. John was born March 28, 1937, in Salem, Ohio, to Isaac D. Palmer and Lucy L. Stanley Palmer. He had worked for Hulman and Company and retired for Terre Haute Malleable whe…
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Susiebelle Elisandra Berry, 84, of Terre Haute, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born on December 11, 1934, in St. Bernice, to John and Marguerite Reynolds Uhrin. Susiebelle was a graduate of St. Bernice High School, and retired from R.H. Donnelley wit…
