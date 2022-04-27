Seeing the world as a walker would

Creating active communities means healthier communities with lower levels of obesity and chronic disease.
Ways to promote active living can be simple -- such as establishing walking and bike trails, adding pop-up parks and bike racks.
Those opportunities increase active living and long-term quality of life, and can be applied to any community, as representatives of five Wabash Valley counties heard during Wednesday’s active living workshop.
During a “walk audit” through the neighborhood around Voorhees Park, participants identified where infrastructure and design elements could be added to make walking and biking safer for the public.
“I think for a lot of people it is a unique opportunity for them to look at the world as someone who walks. Most of us see the world through the windshield of car,” said Pete Fritz, Health Communities Planner for the Indiana Department of Health.
Being deliberate about taking 45 minutes for a “walk audit” to look at the world as someone who walks — maybe a person with a disability, who doesn’t drive, or a parent with a stroller — can reveal barriers not otherwise noticed.
One example that Fritz showed was a design for a pedestrian crossing of Voorhees at Thompson streets into Voorhees Park.
With some pedestrian striping and a few signs, the intersection is identified to motorists and pedestrians as a walker friendly crossing.
Another idea about signs giving minutes to the next destination, rather than miles, is a better indicator of effort for some people walking.
Rich Moore of the Vigo County Parks Department said he liked the idea of putting up signs that say how many minutes it will take to get from one park to another on foot.
A new connector trail has been established from Fowler Park to Griffin Bike Park, Moore said, and now he plans to add a sign with how many minutes it could take to travel the half-mile between the two.
The workshop focused on equity, land use, public health and safety while connecting the audience with tools for analysis of their own communities.
“The purpose of the workshop is to help Terre Haute residents see that communities built for all ages and abilities, and to begin planning and designing an environment that will make it easier for residents to be active in their daily lives,” said Kim Irwin, executive director of Health by Design, a coalition that works to ensure communities throughout Indiana have neighborhoods, public spaces and transportation infrastructure that promote physical activity.
Representatives from Sullivan, Clay, Vermillion, Parke and Vigo counties participated in the day-long workshop. It was sponsored by Health by Design, Thrive West Central and the Indiana Department of Health.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.