The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is now offering seed grants to further fulfill the objectives of the Terre Haute Community Plan, “See You in Terre Haute.”
These grants are intended to help expand programs that are developed to encourage population growth and/or increase per capita personal income, the community foundation said in a release.
The grant opportunities contribute to pillars outlined in the Community Plan. The categories include economic development, health & wellness, infrastructure, quality of life, talent attraction & retention and tourism. Additional information regarding the Community Plan can be found by visiting terrehautechamber.com/community/seeyouinterrehaute/.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for up to $10,000 from the Community Foundation. The applicant must provide at least a 25% match and complete the project within 12 months of receiving the seed grant funds. Half of the grant funds will be distributed at the beginning of the grant cycles with the balance distributed upon confirmation of the matching funds. Community Foundation officials said they want to fund 10 seed grants within the next 18 months.
Eligible applicants must provide services in Vigo County and must identify as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, local unit of government or school district. Partnerships and networks are encouraged to apply using an eligible organization as a fiscal sponsor.
Seed grant applications are open year-round and are due on the 15th of each month until the fund pool has been exhausted. Decisions will be made within six weeks of the submission. Applications that are not accepted initially may re-apply by providing supplemental information. The first deadline is June 15, 2023. Organizations can apply at wvcf.org/grantapplicationforms/.
For more information on the Community Foundation, contact Beth Tevlin, President & CEO, at 812-232-2234 or visit www.wvcf.org.
