The See You In Terre Haute economic development plan has received $15,000 for its business concierge hospitality training program.
The award was announced Thursday by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Terre Haute and Vigo County will experience increased tourism in the next few years with the opening of the casino, convention center and more, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.
The business concierge hospitality training program is for front-line service workers at restaurants, hotels and local attractions. It was identified through conversations with businesses that employees in these industries are missing soft skills and in-depth knowledge of Terre Haute's assets and history.
There are three main program goals:
- Boost the soft skill set of front-line service workers in Terre Haute;
- Enhance Terre Haute knowledge among front-line service workers;
- Create a better experience for visitors to the community.
Participants will complete an online course and then attend an in-person training session that will include role-playing sessions and presentations. Upon completion, they will be presented with a certificate. This program will be offered at no cost to businesses and employees.
The program is intended to begin in early spring 2023. Businesses interested can contact Josh Alsip at jalsip@terrehautechamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.