South 23rd Street between Oak and Crawford streets will be closed today through 4 p.m. Friday, June 5 for sewer lateral repair.
Section of South 23rd Street closed until Friday afternoon
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 'We Just Want Peace': Saturday protests in Terre Haute got more intense as day went on
- Man hospitalized, juvenile arrested after beating with ball bat
- Uptick in COVID-19 cases has Vigo Health worried
- Sources: COVID-19 exposure temporarily shuts down Sam's Club bakery
- Retreat or deploy? Police try to balance protest response
- Vigo County Jail Log: May 31, 2020
- UPDATE: Man charged with battery for striking woman with water bottle; 7 others charged with obstruction as protests resume
- Union Hospital closes COVID-19 incident command center
- Remembering recent West Vigo grad
- Goodwin, Fisher win contested Vigo commissioners races
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.