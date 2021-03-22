South 19th Street between Orchard and Warren will close at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, for sewer repair. It is expected to be completed and opened by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Section of South 19th Street to close Tuesday morning
