Second Avenue from 24th to 25th streets is closed today until 5 p.m. for sewer replacement.
Section of Second Ave. closed today
- Tribune-Star staff report
Janice Marie Gastineau, 80, Switz City, died January 28, 2020. Born July 20, 1939. Visitation at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home, 10 a.m. Saturday, Eastern Star service 2 p.m., funeral service follows. Burial Switz City Cemetery. www.welchcornett.com
Charles F. Hackett, 85, of Brownsburg, Indiana, and formerly of Brazil, Indiana, passed away at Brownsburg Meadows Nursing Home, on January 27, 2020, following an extended illness. Chuck was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 13, 1934, the son of Martin and Evelyn (Smith) Hackett. He graduat…
