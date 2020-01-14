Prairieton Road from Margaret Avenue to Voorhees Street will be closed today through Thursday for water main repair.
Section of Prairieton Road closed today through Thursday
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 12, 2020
- Man dies after KFC standoff
- ISU to honor Thomas, '77 gymnastics team
- VCSC and its chief financial officer part ways
- U.S. to probe fatal I-70 crash involving Tesla Model 3
- Bill would end payments to other casino cities
- Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 6, 2020
- Education talk dominates crackerbarrel
- Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 10, 2020
- Two Vigo commissioners won't seek re-election
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.