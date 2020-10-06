North Eighth Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday for sewer repair.
Section of North Eighth Street closed Wednesday
Ronald Allen Levi Luci Jr. passed away 9:03 PM Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Riley Children's Hospital at Indinapolis, IN. He was born Aug. 4, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. Surviving are his mother, Sarah Bishop of Martinsville, IL; his father, Ronald Allen Levi Luci Sr. of Terre Haute, IN; siblings…
Judith Kay Stephenson, 75, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born December 20, 1944 in Indianapolis. Graveside services Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Maple Hill Cemetery in Plainfield. DeBaun Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Dorothy Linda Voudrie, 85, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away September 28, 2020. She was born March 8, 1935, in Panna, Illinois. Dorothy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She is survived by her son Joseph Voudrie and grandson Andrew Voudrie. She is preceded…
