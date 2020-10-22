The southbound lane of First Street, from Poplar to Farrington streets, will be closed starting Friday, and will be open again Monday. The closure is necessary for waterline repair.
Section of First Street to close Friday to southbound traffic
Eleanor June (Mitchell) Shacklett, 77, of Linton, IN, passed away at 12:04 P.M. Monday, September 28, 2020 in Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, IN. She was born October 23, 1942 in Greene County, IN, to Lister D. "Tubby" Mitchell and Hazel (Gambill) Mitchell. June married Brian Shacklett Dec…
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Gregory James Robinson, 63, of Terre Haute, passed away on 10/14/2020 surrounded by those who loved him. He was preceded in death by his father James Robinson and his mother Margaret Eggers. He is survived by one brother Bernie Scott Eggers. A celebration of life will be …
