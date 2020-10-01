Dexter Street from 25th Street to Lafayette Avenue will close at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, for storm sewer installation, the Vigo County Highway Department announced today. The closure will end at 7 a.m. Oct. 5.
Section of Dexter Street to close Friday
