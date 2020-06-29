Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Crawford Street will be closed from 13th to 19th Street for railroad tie removal and road reconstruction. The anticipated opening time and date is 5 p.m. Aug. 14.
Section of Crawford Street closed June 30-Aug. 14
