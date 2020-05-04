Seventh Street from Ohio Street to Wabash Avenue will be closed May 5 through 7 for work by Joink.
Section of 7th Street closed May 5-7
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] David Ray Vaughn, 72, of Terre Haute passed away Friday May 1, 2020 in his residence. He was a production manager for Tredegar. He was born February 27, 1948 in Terre Haute to Phillip Edward Vaughn and Ida Belle (Hunt) Vaughn. David is survived by his sons, David Vaughn, …
