Second extension requested in Shane Meehan homicide case

It could be December before the criminal case against Shane Meehan, accused in the July 7 shooting death of a federal agent, is presented to a grand jury for indictment.
Both Meehan's defense team and the government have asked Magistrate Judge Craig McKee to grant another 60-day extension to either return an indictment or file an information on the allegation of premeditated murder of a federal agent in connection with the fatal shooting of Ferency, a 30-year-veteran of the THPD.
The deadline had already been extended to Oct. 5.
The request cited the complexity of the case, and said both the defense and government have been working on their respective positions, but the initial 60-day extension has be insufficient to complete their investigations.
Meehan sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with Ferency and an FBI agent during the encounter about 2:15 p.m. July 7 at the FBI’s Terre Haute office off First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse. Meehan allegedly lured Ferency outside by tossing a Molotov cocktail, or incendiary device, at the office.
Meehan was able to drive himself in his pickup truck to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and walked into the emergency room, where he requested medical treatment for two gunshot wounds.
Court officers attempted an initial hearing July 9 in Meehan’s room at the hospital, but that hearing was not completed due to Meehan’s condition.
The hearing was completed Aug. 13 with Meehan appearing in the federal courtroom in Terre Haute.
Meehan remains in federal custody but his location has not been disclosed.
A conviction on a charge of premeditated murder of a federal agent has a potential life sentence in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to five-years supervised release.
