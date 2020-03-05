Second Coffee Cup restaurant to open on east side

A northside Terre Haute restaurant owner plans to expand to the city’s east side.
Coffee Cup restaurant owner Amit Amiti said he plans to open a second restaurant in April in the former Ardi’s Pancake House at 2525 Wabash Ave., near the intersection of 25th Street and Wabash Avenue.
“Our plan is to offer breakfast and lunch to start, probably with 15 to 20 employees, and then if everything goes smooth and have enough employees to go all day, we will also open for dinner,” Amiti said.
“We are very excited to expand our Coffee Cup and a lot of people from the east side have said they wanted us to open something closer,” Amiti said.
The former Ardi’s business suffered a fire in 2015 and again in 2018. The building prior to Ardi’s housed a Kentucky Fried Chicken.
“We have been doing our best and the whole building has been remodeled, with new wiring and such. We are very, very aware of the fires and hopefully that will not happen to us. According to the owners of the building, everything should be fine, and that is why we took the risk and a chance to go on and expand” to lease the building for another restaurant, Amiti said.
“Hopefully I can buy it in the future,” he said. “We will take it one step at a time.”
The restaurant, Amiti said, is known for its breakfast, with skillets, omelets, waffles and pancakes, and also lunches with daily specials.
Coffee Cup started 18 years ago at 1512 Lafayette Avenue, with that location also offering dinner such as stuffed peppers, meat loaf and chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes.
And changes are on the horizon for the original restaurant.
Amiti owns the former Larry Paul tanning building at 1501 N. Fort Harrison Road. Once the Wabash Avenue restaurant is up and running, he will then turn his efforts to renovating that building to move the existing business from Lafayette Avenue.
“We need to do something for the main store, as that building is old, and [Fort Harrison Road] would be a better building and better place so the north side can have a good family dining restaurant,” Amiti said. “We might upscale that place, but we have not decided that yet, but that is after, as we want to open up Wabash Avenue and focus on that first,” he said.
