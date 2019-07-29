Ellis Place at Wabash Avenue and North Fifth Street in downtown Terre Haute will be the site for a second Athletico Physical Therapy office.
“We hope to have our facility open by Oct. 7,” said Pat Walter, vice president of clinical operations-Indiana for Athletico.
The company currently has a site at 2155 Indiana 46 on Terre Haute’s east side.
“We chose this site because we wanted to be near the new development downtown, as well as be near Indiana State University,” Walter said. “We also felt that with our original site, we were servicing people on the east and south sides, and we wanted to be more accessible to the people on the west and north sides of Terre Haute, as well as the downtown area.”
Initially, the site will have a facility manager/physical therapist and an office coordinator. “As we get busier, we will add physical therapists and support staff as needed,” Walter said. “Initially, with one physical therapist, we will be able to accommodate 200 to 250 visits in a month.”
A state building permit shows 2,336-square-feet is to be remodeled for the new Athletico office.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
