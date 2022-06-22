The second annual HuggieLuvFest, Pampering you with Music, will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League, 3006 N 16th St, Terre Haute. The goal is to supply diapers for parents in the Wabash Valley struggling to cover this need for their infants and toddlers.
Covered With Love Inc. Diaper Bank began in late 2015. It is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization run completely by volunteers. “Since we opened up, we’ve given out more than 227,000 diapers,” said Angie Francis of Covered with Love. “Our goal this year is to raise $35,000 so we can buy an entire truckload of diapers.”
In 2021, former board member Karen Long contacted Musicians Giving Back about doing a benefit for CWL. The Musicians attacked the challenge, raise about $5,000 plus a lot of diapers.
This year, the lineup includes: Hoot!, Kelly Frost, The Jam Band, Paramedix, ReCoil, Alternative Therapy and others.
Based at The Meadows Center, CWL expanded in 2019 to serve families in West Terre Haute at Providence Food Pantry. In 2020, a satellite location opened serving Clark and Edgar Counties in Illinois. Expansion continued late in 2020 at Covenant Cooperative Ministries in Terre Haute. Most recently, the Parke County Resource Center became a satellite location.
