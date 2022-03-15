Seating is available through March 30 for the 2022 Terre Haute South Vigo High School Hall of Distinction induction ceremony and dinner Saturday, April 9 at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Seats cost $25 apiece and can be reserved by contacting Lana Shuck by phone at 812-462-4252 or email at lhs@vigoschools.org. Reservations can also be made at the high school's front desk during school hours.
The ceremonies are part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Hall of Distinction and South High’s 50th anniversary. The school's first year was 1971-72 as a consolidation of the former Wiley and Honey Creek high schools.
The Class of 2022 includes Paralympics gold medal swimmer Evan Austin; Lindsay Acree Stergar, former chief operating officer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital and administrator with Hospital Corporation of America; and Colonel Allen Boyd, retired, former United States Army intelligence officer.
The three inductees also will be recognized at a convocation with current South High students on Friday, April 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.