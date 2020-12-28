Search for homicide suspect continues

Police continue to seek a man wanted in connection with the death of a Terre Haute woman whose body was found Friday in a storage unit on Terre Haute's south side.
An autopsy conducted today shows Sarah L. Henderson, 38, died of sharp force injuries to the head, Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos said. Henderson's death has been ruled a homicide.
Vigo County detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on the charge of murder and continue to look for Philip Atterson, 29, of Terre Haute, who might be in the Indianapolis area.
Police said Atterson might be armed and is considered dangerous. He is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall weighing about 200 pounds with strawberry blond hair.
Atterson could be driving a silver Chevrolet Cobalt or a silver Dodge Caliber.
On Friday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the storage units at 630 E. Springhill Drive for a welfare check after receiving information that a dead person might be in one of the units. After a search warrant was received, deputies and detectives discovered Henderson's body.
Henderson and Atterson were known to have resided together at a south side house prior to being evicted from that dwelling in September. It appears they had been living in the storage unit, Sheriff John Plasse said.
