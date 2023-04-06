David Goggins, a retired Navy SEAL and ultra-marathon runner who grew up in Brazil, was honored Thursday at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Senate Resolution 37 honors Goggins for years of dedicated military service and recognizes his many charitable contributions to society, said Senate Majority Leader Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, and state Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute.
"During his time in the Navy, David risked his life to protect the freedoms we hold dear," Ford said in a news release. "This honor given to him by the Indiana Senate is just a small token of appreciation on behalf of all Hoosiers for his dedication to his fellow Americans. He has certainly made the people of Brazil and Indiana extremely proud."
Goggins is the only member of the U.S. Armed Forces to complete training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger and Air Force tactical air controller.
Named the "Hero of Running" in 2008 by Runner's World, Goggins has completed more than 70 ultra-marathons and is globally recognized as an "extreme athlete." By competing in endurance challenges, Goggins has raised over $2 million for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which provides college scholarships and grants to children of fallen special operations soldiers.
Goggins is the New York Times best-selling author of the self-help memoir "Can't Hurt Me: Master your Mind and Defy the Odds" and later wrote, "Never Finished: Unshackle your mind and win the war within."
"I am deeply honored to be recognized by Senator Chris Garten and the Indiana Senate through Senate Resolution 37," said Goggins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.