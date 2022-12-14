“Scouting is strong in Indiana, and you are the evidence of that,” Gov. Eric Holcomb told more than 1,000 Scouts and supporters at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium during the 27th Crossroads of American Council’s Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting.
That event was livestreamed to other locations throughout the state championing Scouting, including the Ohio Building in downtown Terre Haute.
Holcomb declared, “You’re part of the larger ecosystem of leadership development in this state.” He focused on the notion of creating teams of leaders.
More than 100 local business leaders were at the Ohio Building luncheon, a fundraiser event for the Crossroads of America Council Wabash Valley District with a goal of raising $30,000 over the course of the meal.
It came close, with $27,045 hauled in in under 90 minutes. The luncheon represented the kickoff for the 2023 fundraising year.
Three Wabash Valley Eagle Scouts attended and discussed the projects that earned them the rank of Eagle and the impact scouting has had on their lives. That included Mackenzy Hughbanks, the district’s first female Eagle Scout, who built a blessing box outside Amvets Post 222 in West Terre Haute.
Tim Pittman, Wabash Valley District Chair, expanded on Holcomb’s call to build teams of leaders.
“It’s very important, particularly in our community, to have teams working together to develop the leaders for communities — not just scouting, but industry, nonprofit organizations,” said Pittman, who has been a part of local Scouting leadership for 19 years. “The youth are important so we can make sure that they are continuing to grow and develop and be the leaders of the future.”
Currently, there are 29,000 Scouts in Indiana, with hopes of broad and relatively quick expansion.
“The goal over the next three to five years is to get between 38,000 and 40,000 in Scouting throughout the entire area,” Pittman said. “We are about 10 people short this year for our goal in the Wabash Valley, but we’ve come a long way. Cub Scouts have won their goal — they’re at about 20% higher enrollment than we were last year. We’ve had a great recruiting effort.”
A key focus of future Scouting growth is to attract more girls.
“Hopefully, we’ll see additional Scout units that are female,” Pittman said. We have one in the county right now, and one in Greencastle that’s getting ready to start. So we really want to focus on having more females in Scouting, and the opportunities for them to continue to grow and be successful.”
In his keynote address, Holcomb reflected, “This event fills me with an enormous sense of pride. There’s a new generation arriving with fresh ideas that continues the cycle that ensures we’re going to be all right.”
