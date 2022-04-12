Science lessons: Vigo third-graders take part in hands-on activities, in nature, at Dewey Point

Kyleigh DeVanis was so excited about Kids Science Day at Dewey Point, she could barely sleep the night before.
The Tuesday event didn’t disappoint the Sugar Creek Consolidated third-grader. She learned about bees and pollination, rolled down a tarp-covered hill, walked the pedestrian walkway, hopped like a frog and used a spotting telescope to look at the Wabashiki wetlands.
Students giggled and squealed as they played with a slimy mix of cornstarch and water dubbed oobleck, based on a Dr. Seuss book. Students kneaded and pulled the oobleck, much of which did not remain in the aluminum container.
The lesson related to “states of matter.” Oobleck acts like a liquid when being poured but like a solid when a force is acting on it.
Consolidated and Fayette Elementary third-grade students attended, with West Vigo High School students designing and staffing the event.
The field trip included various learning stations geared for elementary students, with each led by a high school student team. Stations lasted about 10 minutes and provided students with hands-on science lessons.
West Vigo biology teacher and faculty sponsor, Lora Kane, said her students develop the lesson plans and try to make it fun and interactive.
“We want the third-graders to come out here and experience science hands-on, in nature, in an area that is close to home. A lot of them may have not been here before so we hope to introduce them to Dewey Point and what it has to offer,” Kane said.
Both high school and elementary students “are really having a good time,” she said.
The stations use third-grade science standards and ranged in topics from life cycles of frogs to force and motion.
Students also walked the new pedestrian walkway to a lookout area, where the Vigo County Public Library provided information.
West Vigo students Ellie Easton and Region Hendricks staffed the station on plants, bees and honey. “We’re talking about how bees pollinate and the effect they have in our environment,” Easton said.
Students also took home little plastic cups filled with dirt and a seed. Easton, now a senior, participated in the event as a freshmen; it did not take place for two years during the pandemic.
“I hope they learn to interact more with the environment and enjoy learning” from the hands-on activities, she said.
As for Hendricks, “I just hope they have fun,” he said.
“Has anyone seen the Bee Movie?” Easton asked children. Many had. She explained how bees collect pollen and spread it. “That’s how new flowers and plants are formed.”
While interested, students really had their eyes on the station focused on motion — where they got to roll down the tarp-covered hill. They learned about kinetic and potential energy — then had a blast going down the hill.
One boy made a sign of the cross before he went down; another student was encouraged by her classmates because she was a little apprehensive.
Emily’s Walk came up with the initial “germ” of an idea for the event and funds the event, including bus transportation and supplies, said Chris Herrington.
Emily’s Walk collaborates with local community organizations to fund and support improvement projects and promote use of Dewey Point and the Wabashiki.
Student Brady Johnston enjoyed looking at algae under a microscope, as well as playing with the slimy oobleck. But that was topped by a stroll down the pedestrian bridge, where students joyfully pumped their fists hoping for honks as vehicles went by.
Third-grade teacher Sarah Butts said the science day gives children “just a taste of their community. So many of them said they’ve never been down here.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.