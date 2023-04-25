Third graders from three elementary schools had an opportunity to interact with Billy the goat and Sarah the chicken as part of 2023 Kids Science Day activities Tuesday at Dewey Point.
Billy and Sarah are good buddies, says owner Kamdyn Fields, a West Vigo High School junior who brought his pets and manned the “live animal” station.
Students from Sugar Creek Consolidated, Fayette and Fuqua elementary schools visited throughout the day and were able to pet the goat if they chose. At one point, Fields took Sarah out of her cage and held her for the children to see up close.
It was the fourth annual Kids’ Science Day, in which the children rotated through different stations that offered hands-on science lessons — some old favorites, and some new ones.
The elementary students were undeterred by the cloudy skies and cold weather.
The learning stations included the live animals; the life cycle of a frog (students later got to bounce like a frog on bouncy balls); energy and motion (students got to roll down a tarp-covered hill); states of matter with ooblek (a slimy mix of cornstarch and water); and a wetlands walk on the pedestrian walkway.
In addition, Indiana State University staffed a stream table, while the Vigo County Public Library West Terre Haute branch also had an activity.
Fields said the Science Day “is such a good opportunity … It’s good for students to walk in nature and have this experience with nature.”
West Vigo High School students plan the event and run most of the stations, while another group of West Vigo students lead small groups of children from station to station, said Lora Kane, West Vigo biology teacher.
Children “get to learn outside of the classroom and that’s so important. Sometimes learning is about play,” she said.
Emily’s Walk assists with funding. “They have been fantastic in giving us the money we need to be able to do it every year and to expand this year,” Kane said.
She added, “I have seen so many smiles,” both from the high school and elementary students. It offers a break for the high school students who are winding down for the year and getting ready for finals.
The younger kids “are having an absolute blast … All of the smiles is what this is all about,” Kane said.
An addition this year was participation by ISU’s Department of Earth and Environmental Systems, which brought not only a stream table, but also the department mascot, which is a dinosaur.
ISU graduate student Paige Havener helped staff the stream table, which simulates a river formation. Kids turn water on at the top and it flows down the table; children can see how land forms are made, flooding occurs and similar properties.
“Kids are very creative in what they can do with the river. It’s really hard to get them away from the table sometimes,” Havener said.
Consolidated third grader Hunter Barbour concentrated on creating a dam and causing a flood while at the stream table. He thought it was “pretty cool.”
His favorite part of Science Day was rolling down the hill as part of the “energy and motion” station.
Third-grader Kinsley Vester, also a Consolidated student, said her favorite part was learning about the four cycles of a frog and then using a bouncy ball to hop like one.
Emma Rollings, West Vigo junior, guided a group of children from station to station.
“I think it’s a good way for them to learn outside of the classroom. I know it’s not the best weather outside,” Rollings said. “But I think they get to understand how things work better when they see it in real life … They see how science is everywhere.”
For third grader Harper Whitaker, who had just finished walking and running on the Wabashkiki wetlands pedestrian walkway, Science Day was a fun experience. “We get to walk and explore new things.”
