Schools' supporters passionately plead to keep Meadows open

For about two hours Wednesday night, members of the Meadows Elementary community passionately told the Vigo County School Board why their school should remain open.
About 50 people spoke during the hearing at a packed Meadows gym, which included a presentation from Superintendent Rob Haworth.
Many of those in attendance wore pins and stickers that said, "Save Meadows School."
The board is considering a recommendation to close and repurpose Meadows to reduce district expenses and right-size the number of elementary schools in response to declining enrollment.
The district, which has been deficit spending, is working to bring expenditures in line with revenues. A strategic plan passed in early 2020 calls for the closing/repurposing of a third elementary school at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
But Meadows parents, staff, students and friends say it needs to be about more than money.
"We have been reminded on multiple occasions that this is a decision being made about money — that we can’t get caught up in the emotional stories and heartfelt tales. But that is what elementary schools are," said Matt Moulton, parent of a Meadows student and an Indiana State University faculty member.
"When we ignore the humanity in and of a school, choose the numbers over the qualitative data and relationships, we send a message that if it comes down to humanity or money, the latter wins. That said, please vote no on closing Meadows Elementary," Moulton concluded.
Natalie Lewis, the school's speech-language pathologist, told board members she starts each day with what she considers a really good plan for her students. But then events happen, and she must re-evaluate that plan to do what is best for them.
"That almost always results in my changing my plan," she said.
The board is basing its decision on a strategic plan passed in early 2020. "You are now faced with a decision," Lewis told the board. Since the plan's inception, "Our children have experienced learning loss, remote learning and COVID, among other challenges."
Lewis urged the board to use these next five days to re-evaluate the plan. Haworth is expected to present a recommendation to the School Board for action on Monday.
"Is this what is best for our students? Our community?" Lewis asked.
Jenny Mueller, Meadows PTO president, said that VCSC continues to talk about right-sizing, but have only offered closing schools as a way to right-size.
"What about redistricting to balance current and projected populations instead of closing schools?" she asked. That way, under-utilized schools could alleviate the overcrowding in other schools, she said.
Mueller also pointed out that a facilities assessment and a demographic study projected enrollment growth at the school.
She also pointed out that a global pandemic continues "with case numbers skyrocketing as we speak. How is increasing densities in schools a good choice to make when COVID is still a major factor in the health of our community."
Many Meadows students also spoke, talking about how much the school, their teachers and friends mean to them.
Jodie Buckallew, a Lost Creek teacher and member of the elementary consolidation committee that made the recommendation to close/repurpose Meadows, asked the board to honor the committee's recommendation.
The committee made the recommendation, not central office administration, Buckallew said.
Buckallew told the board, "You have my personal and professional word that this committee is not tainted or a puppet. This committee went above and beyond with a difficult task."
After the meeting, Haworth said he was "very proud of the turnout and how passionate they were. I would have been disappointed if they had not been here advocating passionately for their building. I think they did make some very good points. ... I do believe they've given the board some things to think about."
But also on the minds of board members is the strategic plan they put in place in 2020 and the need to bring expenditures in line with revenues, Haworth said.
Also speaking during the meeting was Kevin Barr, who appealed to the board to keep Meadows open.
"We have seen no proof that closing Meadows and repurposing it saves any money, not in staff, not in ongoing maintenance, not in any category and there is even the added cost of remodeling for repurposing," he stated.
"Our highest priority should be the best education possible, a safe environment and being fiscally responsible," Barr said. "Packing more students together in fewer schools, especially in the face of COVID, is not safe and not wise."
Haworth's presentation can be found on the district's website at https://bit.ly/3t2p52j
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
