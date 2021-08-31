Consistent with what is happening in the community, Vigo County School Corp. COVID cases, and resulting quarantines, are rising — but so far, no schools have had to go to remote learning, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Meanwhile, one area school district, Shakamak, has had to go to remote learning for two weeks, while Southwest Sullivan schools have implemented a mask mandate.
The Vigo County School Corp. would announce and make public if a school or the district had to go to e-learning, Riley said.
"Since the start of school last year, we have seen our numbers fall right in line with what is happening in Vigo County. Most of our positive cases originate as a result of household contact. As Vigo County goes, we generally go," Riley said. Vigo County cases have been rising significantly, similar to state and national trends.
VCSC hasn't yet re-established its COVID dashboard, but anticipates that will happen. "This will be a point of conversation with our COVID advisory group," Riley said.
As of Tuesday, the district reported the following numbers:
• 124 active positive students [not all on campus during their infectious period].
• 325 active quarantined students [not all as a result of school — Vigo County Health Department shares with VCSC when a student is quarantined].
• Seven active positive teachers, with six active quarantined teachers.
The district has about 13,800 students and 1,030 teachers.
Riley said required masking is making a difference.
"If we were not masking in our schools, our quarantine numbers would easily be topping 1,000 for students and I believe we would have significant issues with keeping our teachers in front of our classes," Riley said. "We've seen this scenario play out all across the state in mask-optional districts who have already endured a period of remote learning."
A vast majority of positive cases are a result of household contact, not school contact, Riley said.
Quarantines from school are mostly happening because of close contact at lunch, and not all quarantines are school-related.
The numbers change hourly as VCSC receives data and quarantines from the health department. In addition, active positive students/teachers and quarantined students/teachers roll off daily.
Area districts also feel impact of COVID
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan School District of Shakamak has gone to remote learning for two weeks as the result of a close-contact COVID-19 infection that affected the entire student population, said Jeff Gambill, Shakamak superintendent.
"Because of that, the Greene County Department of Health told us we have to shut down for 14 days," he said.
Students will have nine instructional days of e-learning that started Tuesday, Aug. 31.
All students in elementary, middle school and high school will be in quarantine, while teachers will be in the school building during the school day, Gambill said.
Since the start of school, "We've had several positive cases throughout the school, and quarantines, but this was a situation that affected nearly the entire school," he said.
Shakamak's elementary, middle school and high school are all under one building, Gambill said. The district is located in Jasonville in northwestern Greene County.
All students have Chromebooks and the district is prepared for e-learning. The district has 660 students, 50 teachers and about 90 staff, he said.
Also feeling the impact of rising COVID numbers is Southwest Sullivan schools. During an emergency meeting Monday, the Southwest Sullivan school board approved a mask mandate for all students and staff beginning Aug. 31.
"All students and staff will be required to wear masks inside school buildings except for eating, drinking, and during strenuous activity. Masking is already required on school buses per a federal mandate. This mandate will be re-evaluated every two weeks," Superintendent Chris Stitzle wrote in a communication to parents and staff.
The mask mandate is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 with a focus on keeping children in school, Stitzle stated. Sullivan County is expected to go to red Wednesday on the state's color coded map; red means very high positivity and community spread.
"Sullivan County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. Southwest School Corp. has also seen an increase in the number of staff and student absences related to COVID-19 in these first three weeks of school," he wrote.
Indiana Department of Health and CDC guidelines will be used in an effort to reduce the number of quarantined students who are missing instruction through contact tracing, he said. An individual may not need to quarantine if masks are properly worn and social distancing is properly followed while in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Our school nurses and administrators will continue to determine whether an individual may remain at school or must quarantine," Stitzle stated. "The decision of our school healthcare professionals will be upheld by administration."
He also wrote, "Our priority is and will continue to be the health and safety of our students and staff. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
