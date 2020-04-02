School year to finish from home

Indiana schools are closed through the remainder of the school year, state officials announced Thursday.
Students will finish the school year from home, using remote learning, Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent of public instruction, announced during a state update on the COVID-19 crisis.
The action is based on an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools must complete 160 total instructional days or at least 20 more days of remote learning from April 2 until the end of the school year. "How that [20 days] looks is going to be defined locally," whether eLearning, expanded learning, extended learning or a combination, McCormick said.
If a school completes 20 days and falls short of the required 160 instructional days, the Indiana Department of Education can waive the difference.
Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, issued the following statement in response to the announcement.
"Like many Hoosiers, the Vigo County School Corp. learned this afternoon that the state of Indiana is moving all instruction for the 2019-20 school year to remote learning.
"We are prepared to start remote learning on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays next week, and we will release a remote learning plan for the rest of the school year in the coming days. Teachers will be contacting students on or before Monday."
"Our entire school corporation feels for the high school senior that has walked into our classroom for the last time, our families who will seek to balance all that COVID-19 has thrown their way with navigating remote learning for the first time, and our teachers and staff who desperately miss interacting with our children.
"However, we recognize the lifesaving potential of staying home at this time, and we will continue to do all we can to fight the spread of coronavirus and find ways to prevent our loved ones from contracting COVID-19.
The governor's executive order can be found at www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm.
All K-12 schools will need to submit a plan for review and approval by IDOE by April 17. The plan can include eLearning, extended learning, project-based or portfolio learning, competency-based learning, partnerships with higher education for increased student supports, and other similar methods.
The governor, in conjunction with McCormick, directed the Indiana State Board of Education to provide flexibility for school corporations for students who are to graduate in 2020. A school corporation may issue an Indiana diploma to a student who has done all of the following:
• Has met all of the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.
• Meets any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the local school board in response to the statewide school closure.
• Meets any additional graduation requirements established by the local school board prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.
The state's plan for high school seniors "seems very flexible," Riley said. "It seems if you were on track to graduate, you will graduate."
District administrators "are still talking as a group about how to navigate that and interpret that. We will be reaching out to our seniors next week to talk with them about what graduation and the next couple of months look like for them," Riley said.
The district does plan to recognize graduating seniors in some way, but whether that's the scheduled commencement or something else has yet to be determined, Riley said. The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that plans "are very fluid."
Riley also said there are a few groups the district is especially concerned about: students who experience food insecurity; graduating seniors; and hourly staff.
The intent is that hourly staff will be paid through the end of the year. A plan for how that works "is still developing," Riley said.
The governor's executive order also extends teacher licenses expiring between March 1 and Aug. 31 until Sept. 1.
On social media, educators, parents and others expressed sadness that students were unable to say proper goodbyes and enjoy year-end festivities.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.