School supply drive in full swing

Janice Jordan of Terre Haute saw the yellow bus Wednesday in the parking lot of the Walmart East superstore along U.S. 40/Indiana 46 and knew it was time for the annual “Stuff the Bus” school donation drive through the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
So, she purchased pens and pencil sharpeners while at Walmart.
“People need help, and it is a good cause,” Jordan said. “I had two kids go through school. I think it is a great thing to help people out.”
Joe Thoma, assistant principal at Otter Creek Middle School, was among the first volunteers for the Vigo County School Corp. at the east side location in Terre Haute.
Thoma said there is a need throughout the school corporation with the 2019-2020 school year slated to start Tuesday.
“I think it is a great program, it shows, obviously, that the community is willing to pitch in and give to those students who need school supplies,” Thoma said. “In the middle school, binders are always important as every student wants a big binder to carry around.”
Janet Lackey of Brazil donated construction paper and colored pencils, saying she is a “creative person. They [school volunteers] give a list, so it is hard to choose, but I do crafts, sewing and paint. When I was buying supplies, I was thinking to encourage art in the schools,” she said.
“I try to help when I can and I could buy a few things, so I did. Everybody needs help,” she said, especially with school costs.
The school supply program hits closer to the vest for Katie Farthing, who this year is in her second year of teaching at North Vermillion High School.
“I gave crayons, pens, pencils, folders,” Farthing said. “I have donated every time I see it every year, so probably three or four times. I know there are kids that honestly don’t have anything, so whatever I can give helps. I know the elementary school students are less likely to have the supplies needed. Elementary students need so much, while high school students need notebook, pen and pencils, but elementary needs everything.”
She also donated to the program in Clinton.
Mark Boyd of Terre Haute donated crayons, coloring pens and pencils.
“We gave because we think it is a good cause. We have been there before,” he said as a parent of grown children. “It is very helpful when you are struggling. School is usually a big cost, with clothes and everything else going on. You can get a lot of stuff and it doesn’t [cost] a lot, but sometimes when you don’t have a lot it is a big deal.”
This year marks the 11th year for the annual Stuff the Buss school supply donation drive, which is a collaboration among school districts among counties served by the United way, said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
“We do all the coordination for the schools, but all supplies go directly to the school corporations. I would estimate, as we have done some informal counts, we probably raise on any good day about $2,500 worth of school supplies,” Payonk said.
“That is really good as we do this for a week, so it ends up being close to $10,000 to $15,000 of really wonderful in-kind contributions that are helping kids at all of the schools,” Payonk said.
The schools provide the buses and volunteers to collect the school supplies, “so [the United Way] is kind of the conduit. It is a team effort,” Payonk said. The school supplies go to each school corporation that participates.
This year marked the first time schools in Parke County are participating, Payonk said. And since Rockville does not have a Walmart, the United Way reached out to CVS Pharmacy, which is supplying a location for donations as well as also contributing to the school supply program.
The Stuff the Bus will be at the Rockville CVS today, then at the Walmart in Brazil on Friday, both from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at the Walmart in Marshall, Illinois, on Aug. 9, from 9 am to 3 p.m. CST.
Also, Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the Salvation Army of Terre Haute will host a ‘Stuff the Bus’ at the southside Walmart off U.S. 41. It will be accepting monetary donations and in-kind donations of school supplies.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army office at 234 S. Eighth St., Terre Haute, during business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
