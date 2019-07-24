With school about to start soon, it's time to Stuff the Bus.
United Way of the Wabash Valley is partnering with local school corporations to help ease the cost of school supplies for some families.
The annual Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive is a collaboration among United Way of the Wabash Valley and school districts in both Indiana and just across the border in Illinois.
One in five local children live in poverty, but having the proper school supplies should not limit their school success, the United Way said in a news release.
“School officials tell us that children routinely show up to school without the basic tools they need to do their school work," said Richard Payonk, United Way executive director. "The United Way is committed to ensuring that all of our children have access to the basic foundation they need to succeed in school, setting them up for lifelong success.
"It isn’t just about crayons and paper, but it is about giving kids the tools they need to learn, create and explore. We’re giving kids the resources to learn new words, solve new math problems, express their creativity and to start each day ready to learn and succeed. We’re giving families a sigh of relief."
All donated school supplies will be distributed by the local school corporations to the children in need in the area they were donated.
For questions or more information or to make a monetary donation, contact the United Way 812-235-6287.
Donors may drop off new school supplies from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
• July 25: Walmart Clinton
• July 29: Staples Terre Haute
• July 30: Walmart South Terre Haute (US 41), Walmart Sullivan (SW School Corp.)
• July 31 Walmart Sullivan (NE School Corp.), Walmart East Terre Haute (Indiana 46)
• Aug. 1: CVS Rockville
• Aug. 2: Walmart Brazil
• Aug. 9: Walmart Marshall (9 am – 3 pm CST)
