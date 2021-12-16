The Vigo County School Corp. has alerted VCSC families that it is aware of a national social media trend in which students either threaten violence at school or spread a rumor that there will be violence at school on Friday.
"This nationwide viral social media rumor seems to have originated on TikTok, but is also being spread on other social media platforms. According to nationwide news outlets, the trend started as a way for students to skip school on Dec. 17 and has morphed into spreading rumors about violence at schools nationwide," the VCSC email and voicemail states.
Vigo County is not alone in experiencing these rumors, it says, pointing to several stories posted by media outlets nationwide.
"In the past several weeks, we have been made aware of rumors on social media about violence in our schools, as have other schools nationwide," the VCSC communication continues
"You need to know that we investigate every rumor, no matter how non-specific or non-credible. If the rumor has credibility, or if we need further investigation, we will change our security posture at a school and notify you. This may not mean that your student is in danger, it just may mean that we want to act out of an abundance of caution."
VCSC advises families that the best way to combat the rumors "is for families to continue to discuss appropriate social media use with students. It is important for new social media users, such as teenagers, to realize the ways in which spreading rumors or participating in these trends can cause disruption and panic."
The district also advises, "If your student sees something, we want them to say something. Please encourage them to talk to a staff member, administrator, or use the StopIt app at our secondary schools if they have concerns."
Paris Union 95
Paris Union School School District No. 95 sent a similar communication to parents/guardians. Superintendent Jeremy Larson stated he was sharing the notice "out of an abundance of caution and as a precautionary measure."
He provided the following suggestions to families:
• Be sure to report any concerning message you hear or see in person or online to a trusted adult, school administration or staff member, or police.
• The Safe2Help Illinois is a 24/7 program for students to share school safety issues, find resources to get help and find encouragement to help others.
• Please do not promote social media rumors, instead, tell us.
• Know who is connecting with your children online and set rules for social networking, instant messaging, e-mailing, online gaming and using webcams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.