Outside investigators are conducting a "comprehensive, school-wide investigation" into multiple claims of racial harassment involving students at West Vigo High School, according to an email Superintendent Rob Haworth sent to VCSC families Monday.
The allegations involve student-athletes at West Vigo High School.
Three of the minority student-athletes have transferred to another school, one last year and two this year.
In one instance, a West Vigo student can be seen on a video on social media spelling out and saying a racial slur.
In another incident, a minority male was Photoshopped into a cotton field, with the photo depicting him working in the field.
The incidents involve players, and past players, of the West Vigo football team.
The Terre Haute NAACP also has been made aware of the situation, said Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP.
Haworth sent an email to VCSC families Monday night providing an "update regarding recent allegations of racial harassment concerning student behavior at West Vigo High School."
In that email, Haworth states:
"In early November, Vigo County Schools was made aware of a student transferring from West Vigo High School because of claims of racial harassment.
"Upon learning of these allegations, we immediately launched an internal investigation. Soon thereafter, a second student notified the district that they wanted to transfer out of West Vigo due to claims of racial harassment.
"After a second student came forward and following a school-level investigation, the Vigo County School Corp. brought in outside investigators to conduct a comprehensive, school-wide investigation into the multiple claims.
"As this investigation has progressed over the past two weeks, more than 30 students, teachers, coaches and faculty have been interviewed to share information regarding these allegations," Haworth stated.
"Additionally, parents of students involved in the allegations have provided information and spoken directly with the outside investigators and/or school administrators in coordination with the outside investigators."
Investigators are expected to conclude their activity in the coming days with the delivery of a report to the superintendent and the school board, who will review and appropriately address any issues that are uncovered, Haworth stated.
"The Vigo County School Corp. strongly condemns any racial harassment, bullying, or discrimination and has multiple policies in place that prohibit this behavior," Haworth stated. "It is our top priority to create a safe and peaceful learning environment for all students, and any conduct in violation of this goal will not be tolerated."
Also in the email, Haworth said the district stresses "that if your student hears or sees concerning behavior, please encourage them to report the incident by filling out a Bullying Incident Report Form or by notifying a teacher or staff member."
Edwards, local NAACP president, said he's aware of incidents impacting four bi-racial student-athletes.
"Something has to happen," he said Monday. An attorney has contacted him in the matter.
Once attorneys are involved, "We can advise and refer ... but we don't act as lawyer and mediator at that point," Edwards said. "We advise and refer to other agencies that can do something" if it involves legal matters.
The NAACP also "can talk to certain people within the school district to get them to understand what is going on, because if they are in the dark, nothing is going to get taken care of," Edwards said. "One thing we try to do is to get a mediator to cool things down to the point where people can talk and get this taken care of."
Parent Crystal Lowe said her son has been the subject of racial incidents and recently transferred to another school. Incidents got worse last year and this year, she said. Her nephew, also subjected to racial incidents, transferred last year.
Her son tends to hold things in and acts like nothing bothers him, she said. But finally, toward the end of football season this year, "He just got enough of it."
"A lot has happened in the football locker room this season and last season," she said. Some of the incidents have involved monkey sounds and bananas, as well as use of a flagrant racial slur, she said. Crystal Lowe said she has a picture and video to substantiate some of the incidents.
Her goal is to see those responsible face consequences.
Also, the students who have faced these racial incidents "are sick of hearing parents say these are jokes. ... These kids are old enough to know you don't joke like that.
"It's not a joke in any way shape or form in my eyes," she said.
