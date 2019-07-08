Vigo County School Board members, Superintendent Rob Haworth and Deputy Superintendent Karen Goeller reached consensus, though not final approval, Monday on new vision and mission statements for the school district.
The group took part in a nearly one-hour public work session, part of an effort to develop a strategic plan for local schools by Jan. 1.
The goal is a plan that “speaks to” academics, student services, and resource management, including a capital referendum, if that's the board's decision, Haworth said.
There are a couple of reasons to develop such statements, said Brad Balch, professor of educational leadership at Indiana State University, who is assisting in the strategic planning process.
“We had a majority change in the School Board during the last election and it's an absolutely imperative that the board speak in one voice,” he said.
“Also, there's an old adage that if everything's a priority there are no priorities. Having a strong vision/mission and set of values as the district moves toward what its key priorities are helps the community understand what's most important.”
A vision statement, while brief, is “a movie of the mind” that “communicates a district's dream,” Balch said. Mission statements are generally longer, he said.
Board member Mel Burks stressed the importance of having “different aspects of the community” represented as partnering with the school corporation.
The vision statement that emerged from Monday's discussion reads, “Working together with our community, we inspire our students to discover their talents and rise to their greatest potential.”
A draft mission statement says, “Using the strengths of our diverse community, Team Vigo creates a vibrant and dynamic educational environment that supports excellence by embracing the comprehensive needs of our learners.”
Another public work session is planned for 5 p.m. July 22 prior to the next regular board meeting at 6 p.m. the same day. Both meetings will take place in the Vigo County School Corp. Administration Building at 686 Wabash Ave.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-231-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com.
