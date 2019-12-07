On Monday, citizens will have an opportunity to comment on the Vigo County School Corp.'s proposed $5.5 million spending reduction/revenue enhancement plan during a hearing near the end of the regular school board meeting.
The spending cuts outlined Oct. 21 call for three fewer elementary schools and a redesign of alternative education, among many other recommendations.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in the administration building, 686 Wabash Ave. The board will deal with several other agenda items prior to the hearing.
A hearing is not required by law, but the board and administration believe it's important to give the community an opportunity to comment on the proposed cuts, said Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent.
"You're talking about school closure and you're talking about extending the life of your buses, so I think there are some pretty significant things in there that the community should have an opportunity to weigh in on before the board takes action," he said.
While Haworth won't ask the board to approve the plan Monday, board members are expected to attend retreats Dec. 12 and 13 and "I'm thinking after that, it would be my hope the board would take action on the spending cuts." He doesn't expect action this month.
Haworth said he has not received a lot of feedback so far, positive or negative, on the spending reduction plan, but many things have occurred since Oct. 21, including the election and approval of the district's operational referendum, teacher contract talks and a week-long Thanksgiving break.
The spending cuts and revenue enhancements call for closing/repurposing three elementary schools, selling the downtown administration building, cutting pay for top central office administrators and a redesign of alternative education.
Under the proposal, McLean Education Center would no longer house alternative education and its three programs would be relocated.
An alternative middle school program potentially would move to Sarah Scott Middle School; a special education program for high school students would become self-contained classrooms at North and South Vigo high schools; and a general high school program would move to Booker T. Washington High School.
In another major change, the district currently operates 18 elementary schools, and the plan calls for reducing that number to 15 — two schools in Phase 2 and one in Phase 3. Students would be redistricted to other schools and the former elementary buildings would then be re-purposed for other uses.
A task force will be formed to identify a school consolidation/redistricting plan.
Schools with an enrollment of under 300 students “are probably not running as efficiently as they could be,” Haworth has said previously. “I think any school building that has an enrollment of less than 300 is at the top of the list of being reorganized.”
But any consolidation/redistricting would take into account several factors, including age and condition of building, energy costs, number of students, location and impact on other schools.
Other major components of the spending reduction/revenue enhancement plan include:
• A one-year pause in bus replacement, saving $1,500,000.
•Consolidate positions based on retirements and resignations, rather than layoffs. Every position will be scrutinized upon retirement/resignation.
•Reduction of administrative costs, with a $20,000 cut for superintendent compensation; 4.75% salary cut for top central office administrators; and reduction of administrative positions through retirement/resignation.
The proposal calls for about $4 million in spending cuts and about $1.5 million in revenue enhancements. Key revenue enhancements would include expansion of the Vigo Virtual Success Academy to K-12, then beyond Vigo County. Also, begin an International Exchange program in which enrolled students would pay tuition.
Tentative teacher contract
Prior to the hearing, the board has many other items on its agenda, including a presentation on the tentative agreement between the board and the Vigo County Teachers Association; teachers ratified the agreement Tuesday.
New state guidelines require that school corporations post the agreement on the website 72 hours ahead of presenting it to the board for discussion; that discussion will take place at Monday night's board meeting. The board will then have a separate meeting at least 72 hours after that to act on it.
Effective Jan. 1, the minimum teacher starting salary will increase to $38,000; the current minimum starting salary for a beginning teacher with a bachelor's degree is $35,000.
The minimum starting salary for a teacher with at least a master's degree would be $40,000 [up from the current $36,850] and a starting minimum for a teacher with a doctorate degree would be $46,500 [up from the current $42,900].
The pay increases will take effect Jan. 1. The agreement does not call for retroactive pay.
Returning teachers with a qualifying evaluation would receive the greater of the appropriate starting salary or the following:
• Those hired after May 10, 2005 shall receive a base increase of 5 percent;
• Those hired on or after May 10, 1996 shall receive a base increase of 4 percent.
• Those hired prior to May 10, 1996 shall receive a base increase of 3 percent.
Health insurance costs would increase 5.5 percent, but those costs will be shared between the district and employee. The school district will maintain the current percentages of board contributions toward premiums.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
