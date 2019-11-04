The Vigo County School Board on Monday did not act on a plan that calls for $5.5 million in spending cuts and revenue enhancements, steps necessary because of the district’s declining cash balance.
Instead, officials want to see the results of today’s school operating referendum. If voters turn it down, the district will need at least $8 million in cuts and it will mean an expedited timeline for making those cuts, says Superintendent Rob Haworth.
At a work session prior to the regular meeting, the administration did present more details about a proposed merger of the two alternative schools into one school, at Booker T. Washington. Under that proposal, McLean Education Center would no longer host an alternative program.
While there had been some indication last week the board would take action Monday, Haworth said the board — and community — still have questions and need more information.
Haworth also spoke of conducting community forums, or public hearings, to receive public input on the proposed cuts.
“I do believe we’re on a timeline. I think tomorrow [Election Day] has a great deal to do with what that timeline looks like,” he said. He encouraged those who haven’t yet voted to go to the yes4vigostudents.com website and learn more about the VCSC operating referendum.
Referendum funds will support school safety, health, transportation and teacher pay, especially for beginning teachers.
“If they like question 2, we’d like for them to vote for question 2,” Haworth said. Question 2 is the referendum question that would assist schools.
He also has asked for a board retreat on Nov. 14, and spending cuts as well as the strategic plan are among items to be discussed.
Asked about a timeline for board action, Haworth said he hopes for board approval of a plan later this year. “I do believe there is a sense of urgency if we want to protect that 10 percent cash balance at the end of 2020,” he said.
Haworth noted the board still must approve a teacher collective bargaining agreement. “That will probably be first on their plate, and then moving on to spending cuts would be the second thing that’s on their plate,” he said.
Haworth said the plan to consolidate alternative programs and to delay by one year replacement of school buses are the “cornerstone” of Phase 1 cuts outlined in his Oct. 21 spending reduction proposal.
Board president Jackie Lower said the board has agreed to further investigate proposed spending cuts, but in terms of taking action, “It’s not there yet.”
Also, people are concerned about the merger of McLean Education Center and Booker T. Washington High School programs, she said.
McLean has several different components in terms of students served, including its high school program, special needs students and middle school students. Lower said the goal would be to focus on the needs of each child and do what is best for each student.
Haworth hopes to have changes in place in time for the 2020-21 school year.
Plans call for a transition committee to be formed to redesign alternative education in Vigo County. Changes to the Washington program would mean a more individualized alternative education program, sometimes blended with virtual. Self-contained special education classrooms currently located at McLean would open at North and South.
Lower also emphasized that if the referendum fails, implementation of spending cuts will be expedited.
Among those who spoke during a public comment period was Taylor Mabaga, who teachers special needs middle school students at McLean. She said the two schools serve different student populations and she wants to ensure changes create a path for students’ success.
“I think change is good, but it’s hard, and there it’s very complicated because there is a lot of different programming at McLean that I don’t think people are aware of in the community,” she said.
During the regular meeting, the board took the following action:
• It took the final steps necessary to move forward with a $5.17 million general obligation bond issue that will be used for projects that include technology, paving, roofing and cooling/heating system maintenance. The repayment term is two years and one month, and the estimated interest expense is $202,786.
Because of debt that’s being retired, the new bond issue would not increase the debt service tax rate.
The board approved a similar bond issue last year, Haworth said. “What is a little different with this bond issue is a greater focus on technology,” a top priority for citizens who attended a series of community meetings last fall, he said.
• In personnel, the board approved the retirement of Rick Stevens, who is VCSC assistant director of student services. His retirement is effective Jan. 31. He received a standing ovation and recognition for his efforts to keep students in school and help them succeed. Stevens has worked for the school district for about 40 years.
“He will be missed in the school corporation ... but he will continue to serve this community well,” said board member Mel Burks.
• Also in personnel, the board approved Margaret Callahan as the district’s student retention and at-risk graduation specialist, effective Oct. 18. She replaces Ernie Thompson, according to the board report.
• The board recognized Steve Huddleston, general manager of Grand Traverse Pie Co., who donated $1,500 to the VCSC for its summer literacy program.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
