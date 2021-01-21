The Vigo County School Board will consider the closing/repurposing of Deming and West Vigo Elementary schools when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the West Vigo Elementary conference center, according to a meeting agenda.

Board action will be requested for the “repurposing/redistricting of Deming and West Vigo Elementary School.”

This month, the district conducted three community meetings aimed at taking public comment and explaining why the district must close and repurpose two elementary schools this year and a third next year. Potentially, a fourth may close. The district is losing enrollment, which in turn means loss of revenue.

The district must right-size the number of schools, among other spending reduction measures, as it works to bring spending in line with revenues and maintain a 10% cash balance. Rightsizing also will help the district in addressing other needs, including improving teacher pay.

In December, after several months of study, a committee recommended West Vigo and Deming for closure/repurposing based on age/condition of building, low current and predicted enrollment, ease of consolidation into existing schools and other factors. West Vigo and Deming are the second and third smallest schools, respectively. In 2019-20, West Vigo had 234 students, while Deming had 238.

If West Vigo closes, those students would re-locate to Sugar Creek Consolidated and Fayette. If Deming closes, those students would go to Ouabache and Franklin.

It’s has been proposed that the downtown administration building move to the repurposed West Vigo Elementary, while Deming could become a new, large early learning center serving infants through kindergarten age.

On Tuesday, Christi Fenton, director of elementary education, said if Deming is approved as an early learning center, it would offer some Covered Bridge special education preschool programs; some Title 1 preschool programs; kindergarten programming as well as child care.

The center would benefit from federal Title 1 funds, special education funding, other funding available for child care and some families would self-pay for child care. The hope is the early learning center would be a self-sustaining program after a few years.

The VCSC strategic plan called for an elementary committee to make recommendations this year, with two closings to occur in 2021.

The school district first announced the proposed reduction of elementary schools in October 2019, part of a spending reduction plan in response to declining enrollment, financial challenges and a declining cash balance. The board approved the strategic plan early in 2020.

During strategic plan discussions, the district pointed out that over the prior 11 years, enrollment had declined by more than 1,300 students, enough to fill three elementary schools. In September 2019, the district had 14,185 students, and this past September, that number had dropped to 13,601; officials say much of the drop this past year could be attributed to the pandemic.

The enrollment loss also takes a financial toll, as each student generates $6,665 in state funding.

Projections indicate that the district’s enrollment will continue to decline, but stabilize, at 13,000 by 2030.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.