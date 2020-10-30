Monday’s Vigo County School Board meeting will include action on an item that advances the proposed addition/renovation project at Otter Creek Middle School.
The administration will seek permission to conduct two public hearings, both at future school board meetings on Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.
Monday’s School Board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the administration building, 686 Wabash Ave.
Subject to future approval, the $10 million Otter Creek project would add an auxiliary gym and renovate music and cafeteria areas; and it would be funded with a general obligation bond issue. Otter Creek is the only middle school without an auxiliary gym.
Officials say that because prior bond issues are being paid off, the district can finance the Otter Creek project without raising the tax rate.
Videos with information about the project can be viewed on the district’s YouTube site.
The school is the district’s third largest, behind Terre Haute North Vigo and South Vigo high schools. For 2020-21, the school enrollment is 769, according to the district’s 2021 budget book.
One goal of the renovation project is to provide more classroom space, school principal Sarah Gore stated in the videos.
Currently, the school has a small and large cafeteria. The proposed project calls for redesigning the large cafeteria into classroom space, with the small cafeteria being extended into the courtyard; the renovated cafeteria also would serve as a multi-purpose space.
An auxiliary gym would allow physical education and athletic programs to continue without interruption when other activities were taking place in the main gym, such as musical performances or assemblies, Gore stated. The school would be able to host more events or even rent the space to community organizations.
The board also will be asked to approve Vigo County Education Foundation district-wide grants totaling $66,000 that will be used for such things as an extended day tutoring for reading and writing; transportation for Battle of the Books; field trips and summer programs.
Contingency plans are being developed in the event some of the events must be conducted virtually because of COVID-19 concerns.
