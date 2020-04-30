School board OKs sale of HQ building

By a 5-2 vote, the Vigo County School Board approved the sale of the downtown administration building and property for $3 million to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board — but not without debate.

Rosemarie Scott and Jackie Lower voted against. Those voting in favor were Hank Irwin, Joni Wise, Susan Powers, Mel Burks and Paul Lockhart.

In other action Thursday, the board voted 7-0 vote authorizing the administration to pursue tax anticipation warrants of up to $10 million to help the district meet future cash flow needs. That amount may be revised to $11.4 million at a future meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth said after the meeting.

Because of health concerns related to the pandemic, the meeting was live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page; the public was not allowed to attend per the governor’s stay-at-home order and public access guidance from the state. People could submit comments by email ahead of time.

The item drawing the most discussion was sale of the downtown administrative building and property, which is needed for parking related to the downtown convention center project.

Rosemarie Scott vehemently opposed the sale at this time. “I think this is just not the time for us to be making such a huge decision,” especially with the public unable to attend and provide comment at the meeting, she said.

She believes the appraisals and sale price were too low. Many people have reached out to her and told her “they don’t think this is the right choice and we are being taken advantage of by the Capital Improvement Board,” Scott said.

The board also should consider “the goodwill and trust we want to build with our community. It is just not there,” she said. She said she has received more than 100 contacts in the last two weeks.

Irwin, board president, said the district had two independent appraisals done in January, one done locally, with the appraisal at $2.2 million, and a second one — not done by a local appraiser — which was for $2.7 million.

He said he did trust the appraisals and viewed the $3 million as “a good offer.”

The board does have an offer from CIB “and it does have a timetable on it ... it is our duty to at least vote on that offer,” Irwin said.

Lockhart said he thought the appraisals would come in higher, but he’s not a certified, commercial appraiser; he is a real estate agent.

He believed $3 million was appropriate, and that was his minimum as far as a sale price, he said.

Lockhart also pointed out when the district asked for a referendum, it also agreed to make budget cuts and find new sources of revenue; one of the things it agreed to do as part of its strategic plan was to sell the administration building and move to another location.

”We made a commitment to our community,” Lockhart said.

Powers said the board approved a strategic plan calling for the sale of the administration building and property.

”I think we are entering into fiscal uncharted waters that are going to be more painful than we have ever imagined,” she said. Thinking of the district’s financial health, Powers believes holding onto the building at this time would not be responsible.

Lower said the pandemic has made the district’s financial difficulties even more pronounced. “I wish times were different” and there was greater opportunity for more open discussion, she said. “I did feel $3 million was my bottom line.”

Later, Lower explained she received comments from many opposed to the sale at this time because of a “mandated timeline by CIB” and little opportunity for community input. “I felt it necessary to represent their voice,” Lower said.

Haworth recommended going forward with the sale, which has been under negotiation between the school district and CIB. He said he didn’t want to “lose the sale of the building” when the offer was more than the appraisals.

Once the purchase/transfer is finalized — around June — the district would lease the building at no charge from CIB through Dec. 31, 2021, unless the district relocates its central administration office before then.

The school district has already approved a license agreement with CIB that allows immediate access for use of the existing VCSC parking lots by the Hilton Garden Inn.

As part of that agreement, the CIB has agreed to pay for parking in the Skygarden Parking Facility — up to 50 parking spots — for school administration officials until they relocate, no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

As far as relocating the central administrative offices, the school district doesn’t have a timetable for a move or a new location identified at this time, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

Tax anticipation warrants

In other matters, the school board approved a resolution that will help the district respond in the event that June 30’s property tax revenue is less than expected.

The board authorized up to $10 million in tax anticipation warrants, or temporary loans, to be repaid from future property tax proceeds: $3,840,000 for the operations fund; $3,090,000 for the debt service fund and $3,070,000 for the referendum fund.

The state recently announced a 60-day property tax grace period for May 10 payments. The district will pursue tax anticipation warrants if the delay in payments causes cash flow issues for the district.

“The board gave us the opportunity to seek financing locally or through the state bond bank for us to make sure our cash flow is there” when bills come due and tax collections are less than anticipated, Haworth said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.