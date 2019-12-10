The Vigo County School Board has voted to support a 2020 Family Emphasis initiative, and the district will work to limit after-school events on Wednesday evenings to enable more family-focused activities.
The initiative is a collaborative effort with community partners and is the result of discussions with not-for-profit and faith-based education roundtable groups this past year.
The groups agreed that the breakdown of the family is something that must be addressed, and that breakdown could be contributing to some of the problems young people are facing, including depression and anxiety.
Various organizations will develop programs for families to spend time together, and several of those groups endorsed the effort at Monday's meeting, including representatives of Launch Terre Haute, Junior Achievement, the Vigo County Public Library and Wabash Valley Youth for Christ.
"Will this board please, compassionately consider giving Wednesday nights to the families of the Valley so they may heal and build themselves again?" said Tim Ramseier, executive director of Wabash Valley Youth for Christ.
Brett Taylor, Junior Achievement district manager, said the initiative will encourage families to spend time together. The roundtable members agreed that "if our families are strong, our community will become strong."
The goal is for organizations that provide after school extracurricular activities, including VCSC, to restrict or limit Wednesday night practices, games, meetings or other activities.
The VCSC, in turn, has asked community groups to host activities that will encourage families to engage and spend time together, Taylor said.
Junior Achievement plans to host Wednesday night programs that use games to address financial literacy and entrepreneurship topics.
Shelley Klingerman of Launch Terre Haute discussed offering family programs that encourage an entrepreneurial mindset, and Kristi Howe of the Vigo County Public Library said it will offer various programs, including family game nights.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the district plans to have more meetings with the faith-based and nonprofit roundtables to encourage more programming. The district "will start limiting Wednesday activities as much as we can," he said.
That could be more difficult when it comes to high school athletics, where games are already scheduled and teams must share practice space, Riley said. Decisions at that level will be left up to the high school athletic directors, he said.
But moving forward, the school district "will try to protect Wednesdays a little more" to free up students to be involved in family activities, Riley said. "It's something we will grow into."
The school corporation is leading the effort and convening the roundtables, but it will rely on community partners. "Now that we have the blessing of the School Board, more conversations will take place and we will iron out more details," Riley said.
He anticipates community partners will offer programming both in VCSC facilities and at their own locations.
New high school courses
In a separate matter, the school board approved new high school courses to be added for the 2020-21 school year: analytical algebra II; Chinese I and II; and community service.
Chinese is a popular offering at other high schools in Indiana, and in Vigo County, there is a lot of interest as well, said Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent. "We feel it would be nice to offer students that course."
Analytical algebra II would be available for students who struggle with Algebra II — a graduation requirement — and typically are not college-bound, said John Newport, curriculum director.
As far as the community service course, the new high school graduation pathways requires that all students do a service-based, project-based or work-based learning component in high school, said Fern Edwards, district counselor coach. The community service class would enable students to give back to the community and fulfill part of their graduation requirement.
Students could earn up to two high school credits for completion of the community service project or volunteer service that relates to a course they are taking or will take.
