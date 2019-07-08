The Vigo County School Board voted unanimously Monday to move forward with a referendum to increase property taxes for operating expenses by an estimated $7 million per year for eight years.
In recommending the action, Superintendent Rob Haworth said the step is “not made in haste ... [and] not taken lightly.” He said it comes in response to costs for safety, health and wellness, the impact of property tax caps on transportation and the loss of revenue due to declining student population.
“Nobody is coming to help,” Haworth said. “Washington, D.C. is not coming to help. Indy is not coming to help … It’s just us.”
Haworth said the school administration plans to make $4 million in cuts over the next two years regardless of the referendum’s outcome. But if it is defeated “those $4 million in cuts will swell to $8 million in reductions if the board wants to maintain the required 10 percent cash reserve for a positive bond rating,” he said.
School board member Hank Irwin said that, as a farmer, he will be impacted by any tax increase but he is also a father of two young children.
“I wonder who’s going to be teaching my kids,” Irwin said, noting that 40 classroom positions went unfilled in Vigo County schools last year.
Trustee Joni Wise, a 22-year employee of the county health department, said, “I am … dismayed that we are always in the bottom of the health ranking, we’re an unhealthy community.”
Wise cited education and health as the two most important quality of life factors. Calling attention to the impact the former can have on the latter, she asked, “Wouldn’t you rather … build a really good guardrail at the top of the cliff vs. staging expensive ambulances at the bottom?”
During the public comment portion of the board’s agenda, state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, said, “I’m here tonight to rise in support of this referendum. Quite frankly the state of Indiana has failed our public schools.”
Pfaff, a math teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, said things are much different than when she began her career 26 years ago.
“School safety has changed, we have a teacher shortage, and, as teachers, we are constantly asked to do more and more with less resources. It’s up to our community to invest in our children’s education,” she said.
Terre Haute resident Clark Cowden said it is important for people to attend public meetings about the referendum.
“Providing a high quality education is one of the most necessary things we will ever do for our children,” he said.”We know that half of the students in our school district are in free or reduced lunch programs. These are kids who either officially or unofficially are living in poverty. Study after study … has shown that one of the best ways to lift people out of poverty is through education.”
David Conder said, “I don’t think the School Board would ask for the (referendum) if they didn’t really need the money, although there’s not many of us wanting our property taxes to go up any higher.”
He called for a portion of the new revenue to go to lower level administrators and teachers.
Only one person spoke against the referendum. Terry Hamilton said, “I don’t think you guys need that big of a raise.” As a retiree, he said, “My money don’t stretch very far at all.”
The board approved the language of a proposed ballot issue that would go before voters on Nov. 5.
“For the eight calendar years immediately following the holding of the referendum, shall Vigo County School Corporation impose a property tax rate that does not exceed sixteen and twenty-two hundredths cents ($0.1622) on each one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation and that is in addition to all other property taxes imposed by the school corporation for the purpose of funding safe transportation of students, to maintain safe and secure schools, reduce class sizes and attract and retain teachers and staff for our children?”
The wording reflects a slight change from a draft the school corporation released earlier in the day. The version the board approved deleted the phrase “the very best” in reference to teachers and staff.
But Haworth said in his presentation to the board the administration remains committed to hiring and keeping “the very best teachers and staff.”
The language of the referendum question is subject to review by the Indiana Department of Local Government Affairs. The agency has 10 days to approve or reject the wording. If it is approved, the referendum must be filed with the Vigo County Clerk’s Office by Aug. 1.
The owner of a Vigo County home with a median value of $90,700 would pay $43.32 more per year, or $3.60 per month, if the referendum passes, according to consultant Todd Samuelson of Baker Tilly Municipal Investors. Taxes on farmland would increase by $2.53 per acre while the owner of a $100,000 commercial building, including an apartment house, would pay an additional $162.
The new tax would not be subject to state tax caps and would be paid on the county’s entire $4.3 billion of assessed value, Samuelson said. It would not be subject to capture by tax increment finance districts.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-231-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarDave.
