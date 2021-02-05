The Vigo County School Board will discuss several topics during a public work session at 6 p.m. Monday in the West Vigo Elementary Conference Center.

The board will not take votes, as this meeting is a work session.

Topics are as follows:

• Earthlings presentation  — a local student group is requesting a greater emphasis across the curriculum on climate change.

• Buildings and grounds presentation — Rick Long will lead a discussion on the buildings and grounds department, general obligation bond projects and energy conservation.  Superintendent Rob Haworth will provide an overview of the Otter Creek Middle School project.

• Business office presentation — Donna Wilson will provide a department overview, a review of  2020 finances, and the 2021 operations and educations funds.

• Student enrollment strategy development — Bill Riley, director of communications, will address the economics of enrollment scarcity, retention and attraction.

• Policy review — Sections 000 bylaws and 1000 administration.

• High school construction project and co-design —  Haworth will recommend a calendar of events and meetings related to the construction/renovation of high schools and provide potential co-design projects

The board will conduct a regular business meeting Feb. 22.

