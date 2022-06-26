The Indiana School Boards Association will host a series of school board candidate forums starting July 11 for potential candidates thinking about running for their local school board.
Six forums will be held in-person at locations around the state, and one will be offered online. All seven sessions are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8:45 p.m. (local time).
The candidate forums are designed to help potential school board candidates better understand the role, responsibilities and legal parameters of school board service. Participants will leave equipped with basic knowledge of what to expect if elected. Additionally, participants have the opportunity to ask questions.
These forums will be conducted by Steve Horton, director of board services, and Lisa Tanselle, general counsel, or Julie Slavens, senior counsel/director of policy services.
To register, visit www.isba-ind.org/calendar-at-a-glance.html and select which forum you would like to attend. Each registration is $35.
The dates and locations are:
• July 11 - West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School Lib rary (Door 1), 1105 N Grant St., West Lafayette.
• July 14 - Merrillville High School Freshman Center Lecture Hall (Entrance J), 276 E. 68th Pl., Merrillville.
• July 18 - Northrop High School Bruin Room (Door 3), 7001 Coldwater Rd., Fort Wayne.
• July 19 - virtual.
• July 21 - Jasper High School LGI Room (Door 1), 1600 St. Charles St., Jasper.
• July 25 - Scottsburg High School Commons (Door 2), 500 S. Gardner St., Scottsburg.
• Aug. 9 - MSD of Pike Township’s Central Elementary School (Main Entrance), 7001 Zionsville Rd., Indianapolis.
For questions, please contact Haley Crnarich, ISBA events & promotions specialist, at hcrnarich@isba-ind.org or 317-639-3590.
