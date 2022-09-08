School board candidate forum Sept. 20 at library

A Vigo County School Board candidate forum will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Vigo County Public Library.
The question and answer session will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. and a meet-and-greet will be from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
Four seats are up for election in Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5. All school board members are elected at-large by voters throughout the county, although they must be a resident of the district they plan to run in.
There are 14 candidates:
• District 1: Carey J. LaBella and Eric Graves.
• District 2: James (J.D.) Skelton; Dillon Moss; Craig R. Enyeart and Jim Bell.
• District 4: Joshua Adam Stonebraker, Ken Warner Jr. and Clark D. Cowden.
• District 5: Jeremiah Menke, Rick Burger, Rosemarie Scott, Michael Kuckewich and Darrell Summerlot.
Due to the high interest in the forum, it will be held in the lobby where there is more seating. Rondrell Moore of WTHI-TV will be the moderator.
Forum sponsors include the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, the Vigo County Public Library, Tribune-Star, Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP and Vote Vigo.
Each sponsor will be able to submit one question to be answered by all candidates. After those questions are asked, audience members will be able to submit a written question that will be asked of all candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.