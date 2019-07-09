The Vigo County School Board on Monday awarded a bid to YMCA of the Wabash Valley and Chances and Services for Youth to operate the Latch Key child care program for the next two years.
The joint bid was the only one submitted for the program that provides before- and after-school care for elementary school students who enroll.
The weekly cost of full time before-school care for YMCA members will be $18.50 for a family’s first child and $15.50 for each additional child. Non-members will pay $21.50 and $18.50, respectively.
Part-time member rates will be $14.50 and $12.50 and the cost for part-time non-members will be $17.50 and $14.50.
Full-time after-school care for YMCA members will cost $32.25 per week for the first child and $27 for each additional child. Full-time non-member rates will be $37.15 and $32.25.
Part-time after school care for members will be $19.75 and $16.50, respectively. The part-time cost for non-members will be $22.75 and $19.75.
Students on free and reduced price lunches receive a 50 percent discount and a minimum of 30 full pay scholarships will continue to be provided for eligible students.
Costs reflect increases ranging from 50 cents to $1.25 per week over last year’s rates. The YMCA agreed in the proposal not to increase rates by more than 2 percent for any school year over the previous school year.
The board approved a $5 increase in the daily cost of an early learning program for four- and five-year-olds at Lost Creek, Riley and West Vigo Elementary schools and Washington Alternative School. The program at Washington also serves infants and toddlers.
In recommending the increase to $30 for 4- and 5-year-olds and $40 for infants and toddlers, Christi Fenton, executive director for elementary education, said the goal is to ensure that the program is self-funded.
“We don’t want this program to affect our general fund,” she said.
The board also approved the school corporation’s application for $4.1 million in federal Title 1 funding and a separate state grant of $342,752 for adult education.
Title 1 funds programs at 14 schools are based on poverty rates. The amount of Vigo County’s annual funding is down from $5.5 million 10 years ago, Fenton noted.
The adult education program is for persons 16 and older who generally lack a high school diploma. It serves about 450 students per year at 12 locations.
The program assists in completion of high school equivalency diplomas. In recent years the number of certification classes has been increased in such fields as automotive technology, hospitality and commercial drivers licenses, said Jeff Clutter, assistant director of career and technical education.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-231-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarDave.
