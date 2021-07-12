Scholarships available for 2022-2023 students attending college

Applications for scholarships administered by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and its affiliates are now being accepted, with the application period closing Aug. 27.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation serving Vigo County, along with its Clay County and Sullivan County affiliates, use an online process for submitting applications. The links to the online applications and accompanying forms may be accessed via the Community Foundation's website at wvcf.org/apply-online.
Students planning to attend college in the 2022-2023 academic year may apply for scholarships ranging from $100 to full tuition.
Four full-time, four-year scholarships will be awarded to graduates of accredited high schools in, or residents of Clay, Sullivan or Vigo counties who will enter college for the first time in the fall of 2022. Other scholarships for students throughout the Wabash Valley are also available, including multi-year awards.
To determine eligibility, review the criteria prior to completing an application via wvcf.org/apply-online.
The application is available now and will close at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27. For questions or more information, emailkelli@wvcf.org or call 812-232-2234.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, a tax-exempt public charity created by and for the people of Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties. It enables people with philanthropic interests to easily and effectively support the organizations and issues they care about – immediately or through their estate plans. Donors may give to existing funds or establish a charitable fund at the Community Foundation by contributing a variety of assets.
For more information, call Beth Tevlin, executive director, at 812-232-2234 or visit wvcf.org.
