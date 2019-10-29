One of Terre Haute's largest and most controversial events will not return to the city next year.
Scheid Diesel announced via Facebook that its annual Extravaganza is moving to Lyons next year.
"After 19 years in Terre Haute, we are excited to announce the 2020 Scheid Diesel Extravaganza will be relocating to Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, IN on August 28th & 29th," the post read.
"As you have come to expect from the Scheid Diesel Team, it will be two days jam packed with everything diesel with the added bonus of a venue that shares our passion for not only supporting but growing the sports of Diesel Drag Racing and Truck & Tractor Pulling."
Scheid cited attendee concerns and needing to inject renewed enthusiasm into the event as the reasons for the move.
"We are confident that the change of venue will bring a renewed energy to Scheid Diesel Extravaganza while also alleviating any participants, vendors, and most importantly attendees past experiences of a less than warm welcome from the Terre Haute area," the post read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.