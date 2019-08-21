Scheid Diesel Extravaganza is Friday, Saturday

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza is back this weekend for its 19th year in Vigo County and organizers say it’s going to be more action packed than ever.
Gates open at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds 8 a.m. Friday and the event runs through 10 p.m. Saturday.
Friday and Saturday tickets are $40 each while a weekend pass runs $75.
Scheid marketing director Melissa Kellett said the extravaganza was trimmed to two days this year, down from three in years past, in an effort to offer non-stop action throughout.
“We made that decision thinking two days would allow us to offer a more action-packed experience for spectators,” Kellett said.
She said diesel truck, sled pulling and racing enthusiasts will have a host of opportunities to see some of the biggest and brightest stars in their fields square off throughout the event.
“For the pullers and the racers, this is a competition where at the end of the year one of them will be crowned champion from each division,” Kellett said. “They’re coming from all across the United States to be in Terre Haute this weekend to compete.
“And so it would be nice for the community to understand that this isn’t just a big party, these guys are here competing for a championship and money they get to put in their pockets.”
And while parties and hang-arounds borne of the diesel extravaganza at times have been a sore spot for the community in the past, Kellett said Scheid staff is continuing its effort to provide for a safe, clean weekend.
“We are putting together a cleaning crew of volunteers and employees who will go up and down U.S. 41 to make sure all the roads are clean and the area businesses are cleaned up of any trash that anybody may have thrown on their property,” Kellett said.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said troopers will be out in full effect throughout the extravaganza, with an additional 20 state troopers assigned to the area for a special enforcement detail.
Ames said extra patrols have curbed some rowdiness in the past, but said troopers will still be on the look out for plumes of black smoke and seat belt violations.
“Blowing black smoke is against the law and will result in a $140 ticket,” Ames said. “And we’ll enforce that because it can prevent people from seeing where they’re going and is definitely a safety hazard.
“Another issue we often see is seat belt violations. A lot of times people feel that if they’re in a big pickup truck they’re not required to wear seat belt. But state law requires anyone in any vehicle to wear a seat belt.”
David Patterson, executive director of the Vigo County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Scheid Diesel Extravaganza is one of the county’s marquee annual events.
“This event represents a huge influx of money into our community,” Patterson said. “I know there’s been some problems in the past, but Scheid and local law enforcement have done a great job addressing those. … Visitors from nearby states come to our community and revel at the opportunity to pull their trucks up onto the diagnostic machines to see what they can do or take part in any of the other activities they have.”
And to that end, Patterson said Vigo County is fortunate to have Scheid Diesel.
“In the grand scheme of things, it’s a locally owned company that could be doing this in Indianapolis or Louisville or wherever else,” Patterson said. “And the fact that it probably means three-quarter of a million [dollars] for our community, we need events like this every weekend.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.