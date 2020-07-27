Scattered power outages reported by Duke Energy

Scattered power outages around the Wabash Valley are being reported for more than 5,000 customers by Duke Energy following afternoon storms.
Vigo County has 37 outages affecting 3,659 customers as of 3:45 p.m. today.
Vermillion County has 9 outage affecting 47 customers.
Sullivan County has three outages affecting 261 customers.
Parke County has one outage affecting 336 customers.
Clay County has 10 outages affecting 1,182 customers.
Power is estimated to be restored by 9:30 p.m., the company's website shows.
For a current map of Duke Energy outages in Indiana, go online to https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/in
