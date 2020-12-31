Scary situation ends with 'best outcome of all'

“A tremendously scary situation” is how Christopher Hedges describes a Dec. 21 incident when he saved Julia Mongar from being crushed by her vehicle at the Scott Oil station at Ninth and Elm in Clinton.

But what could have been a tragic accident on Elm Street turned into a Good Samaritan Award for Hedges from the city of Clinton, which was presented during a brief ceremony Thursday outside city hall.

“It is not often we get to recognize someone for their unselfish heroic deeds,” Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy said in a letter he gave to Hedges. “Without your efforts things could have turned out very differently.”

Mongar agreed, lightly touching her head, where eight staples were needed to close a cut to the scalp.

On the day of the incident, Mongar, of Hillsdale, had driven to Clinton to pick up prescriptions for herself and longtime companion Ron Shepherd. While she was waiting for a prescription, she saw a low tire on her Jeep Liberty and decided to stop at the gas station for air.

She was anxious to get back home to be with Ron, whom she had left with a friend. Distracted, she failed to put the vehicle in park when she got out to ask for help airing the tire.

Inside the gas station, Hedge noticed the vehicle rolling, and called out to Mongar, who raced back to the Jeep and grabbed the steering wheel as she tried to stop the vehicle.

Hedges was racing to help when the Jeep rolled against the post of an awning, causing the driver's door to close on Mongar's body as she was being dragged along.

“When you're 72 years old, you should not run to chase a car, but I did,” Mongar said. “I remember grabbing the steering wheel with this hand and the next thing I knew I was just getting squished by the door and the frame of the car.”

One moment she knew she couldn't breath and was being crushed, and the next thing she knew she was on the ground with Hedges leaning over her trying to help.

The incident is still vivid for Hedges, who ran to help the woman who was partially in the vehicle with one leg dragging and the Jeep rolled into the post holding up the canopy.

He said he ran to the passenger side, jumped in and hit the brake pedal with his left hand while shifting the Jeep into reverse with his right hand.

The Jeep didn't move so he got out and grabbed the door jamb and window and pulled hard to break the Jeep loose.

That's when Mongar fell out of the Jeep, and he quickly jumped back in to put it in park so it wouldn't run over Mongar.

Hedges said he ran back to the office and beat on the window, pointing to the emergency situation, and then went back to Mongar to hold her hand while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive.

Mongar struck her head and received eight staples to close the wound. Fortunately, X-rays showed no internal injuries or broken bones. She did have some other scrapes and bruises.

Officer Brandon Mahady quickly arrived and found that Hedges had “done everything right.”

Mahady said Hedges did exactly what he needed to do in a stressful situation. "Any different decision he would have made, we would have a different outcome here," he said.

Mongar was co close to the tires that if he had backed up too far he would have run her over, the six-year police veteran said.

“There's people who deal with these situations daily and still would have …” Mahady said pausing. “People who aren't experienced and in high intensity situations, they (often) freeze up.”

Hedges said it's hard to know how he knew what to do. He said he does pay attention to things, and he's familiar with Jeep Liberties, and he knew to push the brake before trying to change gears.

“I've been working up there for about 19 years now and we've encountered some accidents on that corner, and you can sit back and think about what you would have done,” Hedges said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“It worked out good in this situation,” Hedges said while holding the Good Samaritan Award. “It's great to be noticed, but it's not quite as gratifying as standing next to her here, though. It really was a tremendously scary situation.”

Hedges and Mongar said they had seen each other in passing before that day, but they had never really spoken and didn't know each other.

Hedges said Scott Oil office employees also responded quickly at the scene by bringing blankets outside and being available to help if needed.

Police Chief Billy McLaren said the surveillance video of the incident reinforces how serious the incident was.

“Everybody did what they should have done. We had the best outcome of it all,” Chief Billy McLaren said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.