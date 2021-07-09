Indiana State Police Putnamville Post has received several reports revolving around an apparent phone scam using the ISP Putnamville phone number and officers' names.
The scammer is using a device that generates a Caller ID reading of “Indiana State Police” with “765-653-4114”, which is a phone number at the ISP post.
The scammer then identifies him/herself as a trooper and says the call recipient is a victim of an identity theft and requests a Social Security number.
Indiana State Police will never ask for your social security number or personal information over the phone.
The Putnamville post reminds citizens that phone scammers are persuasive, convincing and technically savvy and will often play on emotions.
The easiest way to protect oneself from being scammed over the phone is to ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or hang up when something doesn’t seem right.
If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped.
Never give out personal information such as date of birth, social security number or bank/credit card numbers.
