While the number of churches closing up shop across the nation is rising at a rate troubling to those in the faith industry, Terre Haute doesn’t seem to be terribly affected.
There are roughly 125 churches in the city, or one for every 468 residents.
Still, America’s seeming movement away from religion suggests that “we are becoming more like Europe,” said Thomas Steiger, professor of sociology at Indiana State University.
“This happened in Europe pretty much following World War II,” Steiger said. “That trend is finally making it across the pond, although Canada is more like Europe than the U.S. in this regard.”
“I’m Generation X, and my generation pretty much doesn’t go to church — I’m an anomaly,” conceded Dawn Black, ISU campus minister with United Campus Ministries. “I’m surprised more congregations are not shutting down in Terre Haute, but that makes me happy.”
A 2021 Gallup poll noting that the percentage of Americans who consider themselves religious has dropped to 47% in recent years “reflects a further unravelling of community in the U.S., or at least community as we have understood it for about 100 years,” Steiger said.
Steiger offered several reasons for this trend:
- Americans are more individualistic today, leading people to fall away from identifying as “religious.”
- Fewer people are indoctrinated into religions early in their lives. “Too many competing time demands,” Steiger said. “When I was a kid, nothing was open on a Sunday, there were no games to go play, the stores were closed. Church was pretty much it. Not true today.”
Various scandals have been exposed in a number of faiths,
- including Catholicism.
- The politicization of some religions have created voting blocs that put politicians in office who enact polices that are not popular with the larger U.S. populace, resulting in what Steiger called “a ‘shadow’ effect” of distrust toward religion.
• “Younger folks today are deadly at noticing and reacting against hypocrisy, and that is what too many of churches look like,” Steiger said.
Black agreed: “Some churches partner with ideologies that are not scriptural, and young people find that heretical — they’re not wrong.”
A surprising bit of blowback from church closures affects the real estate market, said Coldwell Banker’s Troy Helman.
“A church is expensive when it’s for sale, (and) if it’s a large facility, it’ll need large repairs, like heating, cooling and the roof,” he said.
“It’d be nice to convert them into residences, like the old school near 7th and Springhill was converted into schoolhouse apartments (Maryland School Apartments),” Helman added. “That’s what you should strive for with a church, but it can be hard to justify the cost.”
Steiger noted that in Indianapolis, old churches have been transformed into craft breweries and restaurants.
“But those things take disposable income, and Terre Haute is low on that, too,” he said. “We have a shortage of childcare facilities — churches could be transformed into those, and they are typically neighborhood based.”
In Terre Haute, two church buildings are up for sale, but those congregations have merely relocated, leaving their earlier houses of worship up for sale.
First Church of Christ, Scientist has moved from its former downtown home to a venue across the street from The Mill on Prairieton Road. Also, New Life Community Church has left its home on Ohio Street downtown for a new residence on South Eighth Street.
Pastor Shawn McCronklin of the Christian Scientist church said that the building’s size proved too unwieldy for that congregation.
“We had too much building,” he said. “It became a matter of, ‘Is the building serving the needs of the church, or is the church serving the needs of the building?’”
McCronklin added, “Nowhere did Jesus say, ‘Go forth and save a building.’” He said the church is close to accepting an offer on its former church site.
Despite Steiger’s diagnosis on religion’s woes and sins, he noted, “Churches do a lot of good in the community. They are an important source of childcare in a country that refuses to admit that women are necessary in the labor force. They provide a lot of relief to the poor.”
“Communities depend on the services that churches provide,” Black said in agreement. “The government depends on those services too, but might not admit it.”
Black says she frequently ponders how churches can remain relevant or vibrant in contemporary society.
“This is something I think about all the time, and I have yet to discover an answer,” she said, noting she’s aware of a church in Sullivan that once boasted hundreds of parishioners but now is down to 53.
“We’re in the midst of a reformation,” Black added. “Throughout history, churches had to reform based on where society was, to make corrections to get back to scripture. We’re years from being there.”
