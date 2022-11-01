A company in the Vigo County Industrial Park II hopes to expand its facility and add 50 full-time jobs.
Saturn Petcare Inc. plans to add the new jobs with benefits and payroll totaling $4.8 million, or $96,000 per new employee in benefits and salary.
The company is seeking 100% full tax abatement for 10 years on its plant expansion, and 100% full tax abatement for 10 years on its new equipment.
That is similar to the first such tax abatement given to Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics Inc. in 2021, with the steel maker investing $231 million dollars in its Terre Haute facility and create 84 jobs with a salary of $80,000.
“The company hopes to expand in Vigo County. They are currently making 500,000 cans (of wet dog food) per day and want to get up to 1.3 million with this extra line,” said Richard J. Shagley II, a Terre Haute attorney representing the company.
Additionally the company would add $42 million in new equipment and expand its plant with a $10 million freezer warehouse, Shagley said. The company would retain 163 workers, and 36 part-time employees with an annual payroll of $13.7 million.
Councilwoman Marie Thesiz has said she thinks the council needs to begin a process of revising its tax abatement schedule to include a scoring system, similar to what the city of Terre Haute uses. Thesiz also asked what the company does for the community.
Shagley said the company donates pallets of dog food, which may have dents or other production issues, to local animal shelters.
Saturn Petcare Inc. is a subsidiary of the Heristo Group, headquartered in Bremen, Germany. The facility in Bremen is the largest private-label, wet pet food maker in Europe. Private label means the company packages pet food under the label of store-owned brands.
The Vigo County plant is the Heristo Group’s first U.S. facility and started production in April 2021. The new Terre Haute project is slated to start in mid 2023 and be completed by the third quarter of 2024, according to its filing with the council. However, Shagley said the company may start sooner.
The company owns about 127 acres at 96 East Dallas Drive in the industrial park.
Shagley said the company will use a Wabash Valley contractor and subcontractor for the project, ensuring local construction jobs.
He also said Andy Volkl, chief operating officer of Saturn Petcare, is a 19-year resident of Vigo County and is in control of the project going forward.
Funding requests
In other business, Vigo County Community Corrections is seeking $35,000 to keep a pre-trial screener position, after state grants were cut statewide.
Bill Watson, executive director of Court Services for Vigo County, provided statistics to the council. One area that has shown tremendous success is a dual diagnosis program, to address both mental health and substance abuse, as well as pre-trial program.
Watson said the programs have had 119 offenders who have completed the programs, with 60 people going through a dual diagnosis program. “The re-offense rate is low for the population being released,” Watson said, after completing a six-month program.
Shawn Roberts, 30, told the council the dual diagnosis program gave him “a second chance. I am free” and not using drugs, he said.
“My whole life has been drugs and burglaries and robberies. I have taken Community Corrections before and failed and took drug classes. I failed at those. I have been in prison twice and on house arrest,” he told the council. “In 2020, after doing almost seven years in incarceration, I got out and got a drug case.
“I went to the dual diagnosis to try it out. Once I got over there, it has changed my life. I have been out 14 months, I am sober. When I got sober, doors opened. I have a job” and he as five-month old daughter “who needs me. I don’t want that life,” he said of his past.
The Vigo County Juvenile Court is seeking $22,000 for a mediator, for a total cost of $27,000. Juvenile Magistrate Daniel Kelly said the court has a state $15,000 grant that was cut to $5000, which would be used for the mediator. Kelly said the mediator in September was able to complete a full or partial settlement in 28 of 35 cases, which reduces the workload of the courts. Settlement cases are not appealed, reducing costs to the county.
Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor, is seeking $70,000 for equipment from a county drug task force seized asset program. That program has adequate funds for the request, Roberts said, adding the seized asset balance is about $300,000. The $70,000 funds would cover $36,0000 of new case surveillance equipment; $14,000 for crime scene processing equipment; $16,000 for ballistic shields, binoculars, breaching tools and tablets with printers; and $4,000 for emergency lighting for unmarked vehicles.
The County Council also discussed getting a committee formed in January to ensure an employee salary analysis study, which was slated to be finished in May, is finished.
